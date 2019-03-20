Man, 71, holds plank position for 38 minutes

March 20 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Minnesota man surpassed a Guinness World Record when he was able to hold the abdominal plank position for 38 minutes.

Andy Steinfeldt of Minnetonka celebrated his birthday by holding the ab-straining position for 38 minutes at the Sabes Jewish Community Center to set a Guinness World Record for his age group.

Steinfeldt successfully beat the previous record of 36 minutes, 58 seconds.

The athlete, who recently finished radiation treatments for prostate cancer, said he wanted to inspire others to hold on to a positive outlook in the face of adversity.