March 20 (UPI) -- A Florida family whose house caught fire after midnight were able to safely escape the home thanks to a neighbor's dog.

Amber Walker said she couldn't sleep about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the Kingswood Manor subdivision, near Eatonville, because her dog, Angel, was acting agitated.

The dog drew her attention to the window, where she spotted flames coming from a neighbor's garage.

"Me and my little brother bolted out of the house and ran to the neighbor's house and banged on their door so we can get the kids out, so they can be safe," Walker told WKMG-TV.

Orange County Fire and the Maitland Fire Rescue Department said no one was injured in the blaze, but there was severe damage to the home.