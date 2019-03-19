March 19 (UPI) -- A Hawaii resident visiting Las Vegas won a jackpot worth more than $1 million in less than 5 minutes of gambling.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino said the tourist had been inside the casino for less than 5 minutes when they struck the $1,029,529.13 jackpot on the Monopoly Millionaire penny slot machine.

"In true St. Patrick's Day style, the luck of the Irish was with a guest from Hawaii who won a $1 million jackpot playing Monopoly Millionaire," the casino said.

The name of the winner has not been released.