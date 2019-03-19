March 19 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Russian road captured video of a tall truck going under a series of low bridges, striking two of them.

The video, recorded on a St. Petersburg road, shows the truck striking a low bridge, leaving a dent in the structure but leaving no apparent damage to the vehicle.

The truck continues under several bridges, narrowly fitting under them, before striking the last bridge in the stretch of road.

The last hit causes damage to the truck's cargo area, but the vehicle continues on the road.