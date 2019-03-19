March 19 (UPI) -- New York police played cowboy Tuesday when they wrangled a loose bovine running wild on a stretch of highway in the city.

The New York Police Department said Emergency Services Unit responded to the Major Deegan Expressway, near exit 6 in the Bronx, to capture a cow running loose in the roadway.

Police said the cow's origins were unclear Tuesday.

The bovine was safely captured just before noon and New York City Animal Care and Control said the animal would be taken to the Skylands Sanctuary.