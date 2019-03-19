March 19 (UPI) -- A loose dog stopped traffic on a California highway as drivers stopped and got out of their cars to attempt to corral the canine.

Video captured by witness Ruben Cueva shows vehicles slowing to a crawl as the dog runs loose across the 10 Freeway in Ontario.

Several drivers ended up stopping their vehicles and getting out to attempt to capture the dog, but the video does not show whether they were ultimately successful.

A dog believed to be the canine from the footage was brought to the Pomona SPCA and was reunited with her owner Monday.