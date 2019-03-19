March 19 (UPI) -- A rare Canada lynx caught on video in Michigan earlier this year has become the first of its species to be captured alive in the state.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed the lynx was caught in a trap Sunday in Harbor Beach, near where it was recorded by a wildlife camera in February.

The lynx was transferred Monday to Howell Nature Center's Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic. The clinic said the lynx does not appear to be injured and a full physical examination will be conducted after the lynx has been given ample time to settle in at the nature center.

Officials said they have yet to determine whether the cat was a privately owned animal or whether it was a far-wandering wild lynx.

The DNR said the lynx is the first of its species known to have been captured alive in Michigan.