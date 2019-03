March 19 (UPI) -- A kayaker off the California coast ended up giving a ride to a red-tailed hawk he spotted struggling to stay above water.

Matt Wells said he was out kayaking with Dana Scroggins when they spotted the hawk struggling in the waters of Tomales Bay.

Wells got close enough to the bird of prey for it to climb aboard the kayak.

The men took the hawk to a local animal rescue group.

"The bird is almost fully recovered and should be released soon," Wells said.