March 18 (UPI) -- A surprised witness in a Chinese neighborhood captured video of a loose boar running across a rooftop before falling.

The video shows the boar running across the roof of a home in Chongqing City before falling to the ground.

Locals who had been pursing the wild animal attempt to surround it for capture, but the animal gets back up and manages to run away.

Residents said four of the wild pigs ran into town last week. Three made their way back to the forest on their own, while the fourth -- the one seen falling from the roof -- was later caught by forestry department officials.