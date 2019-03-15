Thrift shop warns furniture may be 'haunted'

March 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina thrift store's social media post is going viral after warning customers about a couple of "haunted" pieces of furniture.

The Habitat for Humanity Restore of Rowan County posted photos to Facebook showing a queen canopy bed frame and highboy chest of drawers that the previous owners said were haunted.

The post included a photo of the note posted on the pieces: "Please note, previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted. He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room. He also reports the dogs would not stop barking at it."

Store Operations Director Elizabeth Brady said the viral post led to a flurry of attention for the pieces.

"Actually a lot of people are interested because it's haunted supposedly," she told WJZY/WMYT.

"Our donations manager asked about these pieces and he was told 'you don't want those, they're haunted,'" Brady said. "And he said 'well, now I definitely want them!"

Brady said she felt it was important to disclose the potentially spooky nature of the items.

"We are a Christian ministry," Brady said. "We don't say we believe in ghosts or don't, but I have trouble selling this to someone not disclosing that. I would want to know as a customer."

The items were purchased this week by Ricky Scott and his partner, who paid $1,000 for both pieces.

"Yeah, I don't really care they think it's haunted," Scott said. "We actually live really close to Gravity Hill which they say is haunted here in Rowan County."

"Maybe it will be a nice ghost," he said.