March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Tennessee cut through a wall at a family's home to rescue a dog that took a fall while chasing a squirrel in the house's attic.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said the Engine 11 crew responded to the Hixson home about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to conduct an unusual dog rescue.

The homeowners said their long-haired, toy dachshund, Bella, has been chasing a squirrel in the home's attic when she dell into an opening and ended up trapped inside an interior wall between the master bedroom and the den.

The firefighters were able to use a saw to cut through the wall and free Bella, who was not injured.