Parked car falls through garage floor in Missouri

March 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who heard a loud noise outside his home was shocked to discover his car had fallen through the floor of the garage.

Willard Ralls said he was eating dinner before 4 p.m. Wednesday at his Kansas City home when he heard the crashing noise coming from his garage.

"I thought maybe a vase fell off one of the tables in here, and I came out and saw my car sitting down in here. My immediate thing was to get the car keys for the other car sitting out there that was parked right here, so it wasn't going down either," Ralls told KCTV.

Ralls' car, a 1983 Cadillac sedan that had been a gift from his late father, was halfway inside a hole that opened up in the garage.

Ralls said he was lucky to avoid injury in the incident.

"A lot of bad things happened to me in the course of my life. This ain't one of them. You know what I mean. I'm still here. You know what I mean. I just hope it's fixable and we can go from there," he said.

The homeowner said he is trying to figure out how to extract the car from the hole without causing more damage.