March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to a Florida home to deal with an unusual emergency -- a homeowner found an iguana in their toilet.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said Engine 13 responded to a home where the resident reported lifting up the toilet lid and finding the large lizard inside the bowl.

It was unclear how the iguana found its way into the toilet.

"Our crews took the lizard outside and released him without harm!" the fire department said.