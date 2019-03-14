March 14 (UPI) -- A New York grandmother said she has been receiving steep power bills that bear her address but specify they are for a utility pole outside her home.

Maria Sprizzo said she first received a $5,000 Con Edison bill for the Charter Communications pole outside her home about a year and a half ago.

She said the first bill had her name and address, while subsequent bills only had her address and the word "pole."

Sprizzo said she sent the bill back to Con Edison, and tried contacting the company, but the bills kept coming.

Con Edison said Sprizzo's power was not in danger of being shut off and she would not be held responsible for the outstanding amount.

"The matter has been resolved," the company said in a statement to WABC-TV.

Con Edison apologized earlier in the week to a Queens man who received a $38 million utility bill. The bill water later corrected to the expected $74.