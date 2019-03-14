Police officer gives treed cat a piggyback ride

March 14 (UPI) -- A car that stranded itself high up a Colorado tree got a piggyback ride back down to the ground by a climbing police officers.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department responded Wednesday to a tree where a cat had climbed a tree and become stranded.

Sheriff's Sgt. Richards filmed video while the cat got a ride back to the ground on police Sgt. Slattery's shoulders.

Richards said Slattery performed the rescue because he is also a volunteer firefighter and has "waaaay longer arms."