March 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado library was closed for several hours during the day due to an unusual hazard -- a moose napping in front of the entrance.

The official Twitter account for the town of Silverthorne said Wednesday that the North Branch Library was "temporarily closed" due to "a moose making an attempt at higher learning."

The moose spent hours napping in front of the building before getting up and wandering off.

Officials said the moose has been seen wandering around town for about four days.