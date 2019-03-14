March 14 (UPI) -- South African National Parks said a lion that had been on the loose for about a month was tranquilized and is being returned the park where it escaped.

SANParks said the lion, which escaped the boundaries of Karoo National Park on Feb. 15, was found Wednesday in Sutherland, about 185 miles from the park.

Park officials said the lion appeared healthy and spent Wednesday night in a police holding cell. They said the animal would be transported back to the park Thursday.

"A SANParks helicopter was dispatched and the animal was successfully darted in the mountains. Thankfully Sutherland SAPS provided a holding cell for the lion until the arrival of a crate from the Addo Elephant National Park this morning," park manager Nico Van der Walt told the Independent Online.

Rangers were assisted in the search and capture efforts by personnel from Addo Elephant, Camdeboo and Mountain Zebra National Parks in the Eastern Cape.