March 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man's lottery ticket didn't win him any money, but it defied even longer odds than the jackpot by giving him identical sets of numbers.

Mitch Tracy of Post Falls said he was in Spokane, Wash., when he decided to use a grocery store's lottery machine to buy a Quick Pick lottery ticket with two sets of numbers.

The computer randomly generated the same sequence of numbers twice on Tracy's ticket, 09-11-13-28-30-49.

Kristi Weeks, Director of Legal Services with Washington's Lottery, said the odds of two identical sets of numbers on a Quick Pick ticket are 1 in 13,983,816 -- nearly double the 1 in 6.99 million odds of winning the jackpot.