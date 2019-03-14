Leopard cub rescued from well in India

March 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were called to an Indian village where a farmer discovered a baby leopard trapped in a 25-foot-deep well.

Wildlife SOS rescuers were called to Pondvadi Lakhangaon village in Manchar on Wednesday after a farmer who turned on the motor pump discovered there was a leopard cub trapped deep in the well.

A video from the scene shows the rescuers lowering a rescue cage into the well and hauling it back up with the cub inside.

Rescuers said the leopard will be cared for by Forest Department officials to make sure it is healthy before being released back into the area.