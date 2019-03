March 14 (UPI) -- A surprised bus passenger in Ireland captured video of an unusual passenger on another bus clinging to the outside of the vehicle.

Sinead Byrne said she was riding a bus Wednesday in Dublin when she spotted another bus traveling at a high speed with a person hanging off the back.

"I have no words," Byrne wrote.

Byrne said the fare-dodging passenger was risking their life for the free ride.