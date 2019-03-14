We are currently single tracking on the Blue/Silver lines as appropriate animal resources respond to an apparently injured bald eagle on the tracks near Morgan Boulevard. Our apologies for delays as we work to get him/her to care. #wmata pic.twitter.com/PpACF06cjv

March 14 (UPI) -- Some commuter trains in the Washington, D.C., area were delayed when the tracks in Maryland were blocked by an injured bald eagle.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the blue and silver lines were reduced to a single track Wednesday evening while animal authorities were summoned to rescue the injured bird from the tracks in Landover.

Animal Control officers responded to the scene and were able to rescue the eagle, which was found to have multiple fractures to its right wing.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it is trying to secure a place for the eagle at Tri State Bird Rehab in Delaware.