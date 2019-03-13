March 13 (UPI) -- A New York man said he was stunned to receive a $38 million utility bill for a 600 square-foot studio apartment.

Tommy Straub took to social media to vent his frustrations when he discovered his Con Edison bill for the month was $38 million, instead of the expected $74.

"I own a 600 square foot apartment in Astoria, [Queens]. I do NOT own the entirety of Manhattan Island. THIS IS INSANE. FIX IT," Straub tweeted.

Straub's tweet went viral and the utility company got in contact with him.

The issue was resolved Tuesday afternoon, with Straub's bill being corrected to the expected amount, but there was no word on what had caused the unusually high charge.