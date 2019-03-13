March 13 (UPI) -- A California couple captured video of their close encounter with a mountain lion that made an appearance just outside their window.

Patrick Osgood said he and his wife were inside their Jackson home Sunday morning when they spotted what they initially thought was a dog in the back yard.

"It poked it's head up. I said, 'My God, that's not a dog. That's a mountain lion,'" Osgood told KTXL-TV.

Osgood captured video as the mountain lion wandered around the back yard, near the couple's pool.

"And it was in no rush whatsoever, just sauntering along," he said. "Yeah, it was just amazing to me that he was right there where we hang out on a daily basis."

He said the glare on the window appeared to prevent the cougar from noticing that it was being watched.

"It was kind of awesome to see a big cat like that," Osgood said. "Hopefully, it's the last time we see it."