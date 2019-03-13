A Missouri man collected a lottery jackpot from the same drawing game he previously won just over five years ago. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

March 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $65,000 jackpot from the same lottery drawing game that earned him a $279,000 payout five years earlier.

Charles Brown of Rolla told Missouri Lottery officials he bought his Show Me Cash ticket for the March 6 drawing from the Rolla Moto Mart and later discovered his ticket was a big winner.

Brown said he was able to contain his excitement at winning $65,000 thanks to a little bit of practice -- he won a $279,000 jackpot from a Show Me Cash drawing Oct. 7, 2013.

"It didn't hit me as hard as it did the first time," Brown said.

The Missouri Lottery said Brown is the sixth player to win the Show Me Cash drawing twice.