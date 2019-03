SUPER GROUPER: Bryan Joyner, at Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral, weighs the 98.85-pound mystic grouper he caught Monday while fishing in waters east of the Port. Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett. pic.twitter.com/pbwNe5lhdv

March 13 (UPI) -- A fisherman in Florida reeled in a nearly 100-pound "super grouper" while casting his line from a boat off the coast.

Port Canaveral tweeted a photo of Bryan Joyner posing with the 98.85-pound mystic grouper he reeled in while aboard the Hot Rod, off the Sunrise Marina.

The tweet branded the big fish a "super grouper."

It was unclear whether the catch was a new record.