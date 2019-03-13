Firefighters rush to rescue 'baby,' find a doll

March 13 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma fire department said firefighters rushing into a smokey room to save a "baby" ended up rescuing a doll.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and used a thermal imaging camera to try to determine whether anyone was still trapped inside.

The camera captured what appeared to be the shape of a baby in a chair and firefighters rushed into the room and discovered the shape was actually a doll.

"This one, while only briefly, really got some hearts racing!" the fire department said.