March 13 (UPI) -- Residents of an Indian village came to the rescue of a feral dog found with a plastic jar stuck over its head.

Locals in the Malda district of West Bengal said the dog has been wandering the area for about a day with the jar stuck over its head before they were able to capture the canine.

A video captured by a witness shows villagers holding the dog still and carefully cutting the jar open.

They were eventually able to completely remove the jar and free the dog.