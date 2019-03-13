March 13 (UPI) -- A British musician set a Guinness World Record when she played a grand piano concert at an altitude of 16,227 feet in the Himalayas.

Evelina De Lain said she was approached by music enthusiast Desmond Gentle, who suggested the high-altitude concert to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

"He always said that breathing difficulties at and above [1,6404 feet] were slightly akin to what cystic fibrosis sufferers deal with on a daily basis," she said.

A crew drove De Lain and her grand piano up the mountain, where she played for more than an hour in frigid, windy weather.

"There was an incredible crisp quality to the sound, probably due to thin air and sound reflection off the mountains," she said.

De Lain was awarded the Guinness World Record for the highest altitude grand piano performance.

She said she is in the process of exploring more potential "extreme" piano stunts to set more records.