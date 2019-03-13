March 13 (UPI) -- An Atlanta kindergartener's school photos are going viral after his mother shared the pictures of his "crazy face."

Stronajai Miles said she was going through her son's backpack Sunday to see if there were any papers she needed to sign when she came across the school photos of the boy, named Andrew.

"I saw the photos and I was like, 'Oh my God, Drew!' It was a blood-curdling scream that ran through the house. Like what is this?" Miles told WMGT-TV.

Miles, who shared the photos on Facebook, said she reached out to Lifetouch School Photography in the hopes of scheduling a reshoot for Andrew.

The boy had a simple explanation for his unusual photos.

"Because that was a crazy face!" he told WXIA-TV.