March 12 (UPI) -- A New York teenager is aiming to break his own Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik's cube -- with his feet.

Daniel Rose-Levine, 16, set the current record in March 2018 when he used his feet to solve a Rubik's cube in 16.96 seconds.

Rose-Levine, who has set the record four times, said he is aiming for a fifth record Tuesday during an appearance at the National Museum of Mathematics.

"I started going to competitions for my hands," Rose-Levine told WABC-TV. "But there's 18 different events that they have in these competitions and one of them is feet, so I decided to start practicing feet just for the competitions and eventually I got pretty good at it."