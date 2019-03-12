March 12 (UPI) -- Riders were temporarily stranded atop the largest portable carnival ride in the United States when it stopped abruptly while running in Houston.

RodeoHouston visitors said the The Titan ride at NRG Park gave them an unexpected view of the rodeo when it stopped with passengers 17 stories in the air.

The ride was stopped for about eight minutes.

It was unclear what caused the ride to stop, but RodeoHouston officials said there was no mechanical issue and the ride remains in use.

The Titan is the largest portable carnival ride in the United States.