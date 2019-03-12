North Carolina kayakers encounter swimming black bear

March 12 (UPI) -- A pair of kayers in North Carolina captured video of their encounter with an unusual aquatic predator -- a black bear.

Mikey Sabadic said he and a friend were out kayaking Monday in Stumpy Point Bay, near the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, when they spotted the black bear swimming across the bay.

"It looked huge so we decide to take a trip to go see if we could creep up and get a good look at how big it truly was!" Sabadic wrote on Facebook. "Instead on our way it decided to cross the river and head towards us!"

Sabadic said the bear came within 12 feet of his boat.

"We made eye contact a couple times," he told the Raleigh News & Observer.

He said the bear eventually swam the 1/4 mile to shore and walked off into the marsh.