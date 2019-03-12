Man wins second $1 million lottery jackpot at same store

A North Carolina man won a second $1 million lottery jackpot from a ticket he bought at the same store. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

March 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man collected a $1 million lottery jackpot for the second time in two years, and he bought the tickets at the same store.

Terry Splawn of Concord told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was at Sam's Mini Stop in Concord last week when he selected a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket.

Splawn said his shock at winning a $1 million jackpot was compounded by the fact that he had won the same amount in April 2017 from a Millionaire Bucks scratch-off he bought from the same store.

"What are the odds of this happening?" Splawn said. "I can't believe I won the lottery not once, but twice!"

"I was surprised," Splawn said. "I couldn't believe I hit again. I just thought, 'This can't be happening.'"

Splawn said he is planning to make his prize last.

"My wife spent most of the last prize remodeling our home," Splawn said. "I'm keeping this one. I'm going to put it aside for a rainy day."