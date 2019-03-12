March 12 (UPI) -- A shocked traveler on a Texas highway captured video of a horse riding in the back of a pickup truck with the tailgate down.

Ami Parbs said she was taking her 12-year-old daughter to a gymnastics meet when they captured the unusual video on U.S. 59 in the Corrigan area.

The video shows the horse riding in the back of the pickup with someone in the cab apparently holding the animal's reigns through the rear window.

Parbs said the truck eventually pulled into a Whataburger parking lot and the driver was spotted talking to a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. Police said the driver was found not to be violating any laws and was not cited.