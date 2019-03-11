Ohio man goes on beer-only diet for Lent

March 11 (UPI) -- An Ohio man is taking inspiration from the monks of yesteryear with his unusual Lent fast: Giving up all food and drinks except for beer.

Del Hall, who works at the Fifty West brewery in Dayton, said he will not eat or drink anything except beer for all 46 days of Lent.

Hall said he was inspired by monks from the 1600s, who would make a special bock beer for Lent.

"Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that's what they call it," Hall told WKRC-TV. "So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent."

Hall said he is altering the monks' tradition by including all types of beer in his fast.

"I've done big challenges but this seems very daunting," Hall said. "So I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge, if I'm going to be able to do it or not."

Hall is documenting his beer fast on his YouTube channel, where he said he is already starting to see weight loss from the unusual diet.