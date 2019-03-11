Nebraska trooper finds car made of snow

March 11 (UPI) -- A Nebraska state trooper captured video of an unusual sight in the middle of the road: an entire car made of snow.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Sgt. Mick Downing was driving in Chadron when he came across the unusual sculpture, which he compared to a Ford Mustang.

"What in the heck," Downing says in the video. "Some people make snow men. Not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle. They make snow cars. Snow Mustangs."

The faux-car has what appears to be a parking ticket already placed on its snow windshield.