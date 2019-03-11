More than 2,000 link arms, drink wine for Guinness record

March 11 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 people linked arms in a chain to set a Guinness World Record for cross-cupped wine drinking in China.

The attempt Sunday in Haidong, Qinghai Province, saw 2,020 people link arms and take a drink of wine in the cross-cupped style while dressed in traditional garb and forming the traditional sunflower shape of the Tu ethnic people.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the arm-linked drikers beat the previous record of 1,373 people.

Organizers were presented with an official certificate moments after the attempt was verified.