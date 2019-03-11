Moose rescued after fall down window well

March 11 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado responded to a home to rescue a moose that fell into a 5-foot-deep window well.

Summit Fire & EMS said crews responded to a request from assistance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers when the young bull moose was found trapped in the Keystone home's window well.

Wildlife officers tranquilized the animal and Summit's Truck 11 crew set up a pulley system to hoist the estimated 800 to 1,000-pound moose back to solid ground.

The moose did not appear to be injured when it was revived and the window was not damaged, firefighters said.