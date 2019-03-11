Delaware woman collects second lottery jackpot in a month

A Delaware woman collected a $10,000 lottery jackpot less than a month after winning $5,000. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

March 11 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman collected a $10,000 lottery jackpot less than a month after visiting lottery headquarters to receive a $5,000 prize.

The Lewes grandmother, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Delaware Lottery officials she bought two 10 Grand Crossword tickets from the Royal Farms store in Ellendale.

"I had to check the ticket twice to make sure I saw it correctly," the woman said. "I just couldn't believe it."

The ticket was a $10,000 top prize winner.

The woman said her win was made all the more hard to believe by the fact that she had visited lottery headquarters less than four weeks earlier to collect a $5,000 jackpot from a Diamond Bingo ticket.

The winner said she is planning to spend some of her winnings on a family vacation later in the year.