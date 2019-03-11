March 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man going to church with his family captured video of a bizarre sight on the highway: a camel dancing in the back of a bus.

Matt Austin, an anchor for WKMG-TV, said his wife, Tricia, was driving the vehicle about 11 a.m. Sunday when his daughters, Addison, Lulu and Sawyer, started shouting about a dancing camel.

Austin, who posted video of the encounter to Facebook, said he didn't believe them until he looked up and saw it for himself.

"We seriously see not only the camel, but that fact that it's, like, doing the Carlton, it's like dancing in the back of the school bus with its head stuck out. He seemed really happy back there, it's like the perfect little spot for him to hang his head out the window and do his little dance moves," Austin said.