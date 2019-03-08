A New Jersey man said his $275 million lottery win was almost lost to him when he left his ticket at the store. Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery

March 8 (UPI) -- The New Jersey winner of a $273 million Mega Millions jackpot said he almost missed out on his newfound fortune when he left his ticket behind at the store.

Michael Weirsky of Alpha, Warren County, told New Jersey Lottery officials he bought a Mega Millions ticket for the March 1 drawing and a Pick-6 drawing ticket at the QuickCheck store near his home, but after arriving home later he discovered he couldn't find his tickets.

Weirsky returned to the store the next day and discovered an honest stranger had found his tickets and turned them over to the clerk, who was able to reunite the lottery player with his tickets.

The stranger's honesty paid off big for Weirsky when he scored a $273 million jackpot in the drawing.

The QuickCheck store received a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.