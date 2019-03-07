Tesla driver caught sleeping at 75 mph on highway

March 7 (UPI) -- A shocked traveler on a Los Angeles-area highway captured video of a Tesla driver apparently sleeping while using autopilot at about 75 mph.

Seth Blake's girlfriend recorded video while sitting in the passenger seat of his car showing the driver of a Tesla one lane over apparently asleep behind the wheel while going 75 mph.

"We were near or around him in traffic for about 10 minutes before we lost him. He was going about 75 mph for the first five minutes before we hit LA stop and go traffic for the last five (which felt a little safer)," Blake told Fox News.

"We eventually lost him, but he was asleep pretty much the whole time. I saw him open his eyes once to look around, but he quickly dozed back to sleep," he said.