March 7 (UPI) -- A jewelry store owner in India reviewed security camera footage to find out what happened to a pair of diamond earrings and identified the thief -- a rat.

Dheeraj Kumar said he noticed two diamond ear tops were missing from his Patna, Bihar, store, and he suspected they may have been taken by one of his employees.

Kumar reviewed the security camera footage and discovered the thief was actually a rat that climbed out of the ceiling of the store.

He said the rat fled back into the ceiling after taking the jewelry, but he was unable to locate the studs.