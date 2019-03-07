March 7 (UPI) -- A harp seal caused a scene in a New Hampshire city when it wandered inland to sun itself in a downtown area.

Portsmouth police responded Tuesday morning and closed Market Street to protect the seal from being struck by vehicles when it wandered close to the road to sun itself in some snow-covered grass.

A member of the Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue Team was summoned to the scene and intended to bring the seal in for an examination, but the animal fled back into the water when it was spooked by a passing train.

The science center said the seal is believed to be the same animal spotted Feb. 2 in Hampton. Researchers said the seal had deep wounds on its back and parasites in its fecal matter during the earlier sighting, leading experts to be concerned about the animal's health.

"We were hoping to get our hands on him to get a better assessment and determine if he needed rehabilitation," manager Ashley Stokes told the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Stokes said researchers are keeping an eye out for the seal in case it returns, but she warned members of the public to keep a safe distance from wild seals.

"They certainly will bite if provoked," Stokes said.