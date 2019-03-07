March 7 (UPI) -- Elementary schools on opposite ends of the United States held competing events to break a Guinness World Record for dressing as Dr. Seuss characters.

Fair Oaks Ranch Elementary School in Santa Clarita, Calif., and Broadneck Elementary School in Arnold, Md., held events one day apart seeking to break the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dr. Seuss characters.

Both schools managed to unofficially break the record, with 890 people dressed as characters such as the Cat in the Hat and the Lorax at Broadneck Elementary on Saturday and 1,063 similarly clad people being counted at the Fair Oaks Ranch Elementary event one day earlier.

The schools said they have applied to Guinness to have their records officially recognized.