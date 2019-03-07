Moose caught on camera on carport roof

March 7 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman captured video of an apparently confused moose perched on the roof of her apartment complex carport.

The Prince George woman said her husband heard strange noises coming from above while he was parking his car, and he looked above the carport to discover the moose perched on the roof.

The couple captured cellphone video of the moose as it wandered around the rooftop in an apparent attempt to find a way down.

Police were summoned, but the moose was able to climb down and flee the scene before they arrived.