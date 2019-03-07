A Michigan woman said a dream of winning a $4 million lottery jackpot led her to buy the ticket that won her that same amount. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a dream of lottery luck came true when she won a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

The 28-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery officials that a dream inspired her to start buying scratch-off lottery tickets.

"I know it sounds crazy, but about four months ago I had a dream that I won $4 million playing scratch offs," the Wayne County woman said. "Ever since, I've bought $30 tickets whenever I've had the chance."

The player said she selected a Millionaire's Club ticket during her recent visit to a Valero gas station in Detroit.

"I scratched the Millionaire's Club ticket off and as soon as I saw the win symbol, I got really excited. When I scratched off the prize and saw '4MIL,' I couldn't stop shaking and crying. I called my friend right away and asked him to come double check the ticket for me," she said.

The winner said she plans to use her money to pay off student loans, save for her children's education, buy a new home and make investments.

"Winning this at my age is such an incredible opportunity for me and my family. I'm going to make good decisions so that I have this money for years to come," she said.