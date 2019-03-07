March 7 (UPI) -- A llama that made for an unlikely traffic hazard near an Ohio school has been on the loose for some time, locals said.

St. Joseph Catholic School posted a photo to Facebook showing the llama trotting down the middle of a snowy Toledo road.

The post said the llama had been spotted running loose on Highway 29 before turning onto the road.

Locals said the llama belongs to a family whose barn burned down in a fire last year. They said the llama has been running loose for some time, but returns to the farm for food and water every day.