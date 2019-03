March 7 (UPI) -- An Australian driver stopped in traffic captured video of the moment a large spider squeezed its way into an oblivious person's car.

Ben Toffoli said he was driving Tuesday in Adelaide when he saw the huge spider climbing on the back of a nearby Mazda CX-5.

Toffoli filmed as the spider squeezed through the rear hatch opening and into the vehicle, without the driver apparently noticing.

"I bet they got a nasty surprise," he said.