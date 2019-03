March 7 (UPI) -- Police in a California city warned commuters to expect delays after a semi truck spilled its load of beer onto a busy road.

The West Covina Police Department said the truck was traveling on Garvey Avenue, near the 10 Freeway, when it crashed and lost its load of Modelo beer.

Police shared video of the beer-covered road on social media.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and police warned drivers to expect delays while crews worked to clean up the mess.